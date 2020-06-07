Seven+year+old+boy+drowns+in+Moneragala

A boy drowned while bathing in the Badalkumbura "Paravei Ela" (Pigeon Falls) in Moneragala.



According to our correspondent, the seven year old boy had gone to bathe with his family members yesterday afternoon and had died after falling into a water hole.



The child who drowned has been rushed to hospital and was pronounced dead on admission.



A post mortem is to be conducted and the Badalkumbura police are conducting further investigations.