A special mock election will be held in Ambalangoda today to obtain a clear understanding regarding how the forthcoming general election should be held according to quarantine regulations while following health and safety precautions.

The mock election will be held at 10 AM at the Wilegoda - Dhammukthikarama Temple in Ambalangoda.

Attention will be drawn towards the arrangements at the voting centre as well as time taken for voting.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Elections Commission Mahinda Deshapriya said earlier that a final decision on the date of the election will be taken at a special meeting tomorrow.