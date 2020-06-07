World Bank president David Malpas says 60 million people worldwide will be affected by the global coronavirus pandemic.



He said it would have a profound impact on the daily lives of billions of people worldwide.



The World Bank defines extrem poverty as a situation in which one person lives on less than $ 1.90 a day.



The head of the World Bank, who was talking to the BBC News radio station, added that the coronavirus damage to the world economy would last for at least a decade.