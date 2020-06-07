STF raid in Seeduwa: Ten thousands liters of moonshine and equipment recovered (Photos)

During a raid conducted by the Special Task Force (STF) in Kimbulamulla Lagoon, Seeduwa, a large number of goods and equipment used in the manufacture of illicit liquor were recovered.

The raid was carried out by a team of officers from the Gonahena camp.

Police seized 10,000 litres of moonshine (Goda), an engine, a boat, 100 steel barrels, 24 gas cylinders and 47 plastic cans.

No arrests have been made and the recovered equipment has been handed over to Seeduwa Police for further investigations.