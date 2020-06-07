A+person+shot+dead+in+the+Wasgamuwa+National+Park

The police media unit stated that a person was killed in a shooting incident at the Wasgamuwa National Park in Polonnaruwa last night.

The Polonnaruwa Police had received information that the 26-year-old resident of the Kalahagala area had died last night and investigations have begun.

The deceased, along with two others, had gone to hunt wild animals in the Wasgamuwa National Park with a gun.

Investigations have revealed that the weapon had misfired in his hand.

A preliminary magisterial inquiry into the death is to be conducted today and the Polonnaruwa Police are conducting further investigations.