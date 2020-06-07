India's coronavirus pandemic will reach its peak in the next two to three months -Director of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences

India's coronavirus pandemic will reach its peak in the next two to three months, says Dr. Randeer Guleria, director of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences.



Addressing a meeting with the Indian NDTV news service, he said that it is impractical for all Indians to be tested for the virus.



But people who show symptoms should be tested.



The head of the Indian Institute of Medical Sciences stated that the disease is not spreading in India but in cluster form.



The number of people infected with coronavirus in India has increased by 9,971 yesterday and the total number of infected people in India is currently more than 246,000. India has reported 6,929 coronavirus deaths.