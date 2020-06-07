Suraksha+schoolchildren+insurance+to+continue

The Education Ministry has informed that the Suraksha schoolchildren insurance will continue.
Applications should be submitted to the Ministry.
For details contact - 0112784163, 0112784872 or 0113641555:
Sunday, 07 June 2020 - 12:10
