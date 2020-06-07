සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Final decision regarding public transport services after discussion with President tomorrow (Video)

Sunday, 07 June 2020 - 13:24

The number of COVID-19 cases in the country stands at 1,814.

Out of 855 Navy Personnel who contracted the Coronavirus, 488 have recovered so far.

Meanwhile, the Health Promotion Bureau says that as per the latest figures, 75,239 PCR Tests have been carried out in the country so far to identify COVID-19 cases.

1,243 Tests had been carried out yesterday alone.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Transport Services had previously planned to resume public transportation from tomorrow.

However, issuing a communiqué the Ministry said that they will have to abide by the government’s instructions when it comes to inter-province bus services.

Accordingly transportation between districts except for Colombo and Gampaha will take place as usual.

Minister of Transport Services Mahinda Amaraweera said that after the discussion to be held with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and other relevant stakeholders tomorrow, a final decision will be taken regarding the manner public transport will operate in the future.



