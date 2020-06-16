Mock+election+concludes+successfully+

The mock elections organized by the Elections Commission as a rehearsal for the conduct of the General Elections was completed successfully at the Dhammukthikarama Viharaya, Wilegoda - Ambalangoda.

This was with the attendance of 200 voters.

The Ministry of Health recently issued a series of guidelines on conducting the next general election in accordance with the health protective measures.

The guide set out seven recommendations on conducting the elections with due attention to the corona prevention health care practices which included election campaign work and voting procedures.

The main objective of this rehearsal was to gain a better understanding of how to use face masks, sanitisation and social distancing during the voting process at the next general election.