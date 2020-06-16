The “South Kithul Industry” that is moving towards a slow death (Video)

Neluwa - Lankagama Kithul tappers, considered to be the hub of the Kithul industry in the South say that the Kithul based industry is on the verge of extinction due to the activities of some middlemen and an unknown disease.

Kithul is found in many countries in the Asian region but a cottage-based industry associated with the product is only found in Sri Lanka.

In ancient times, the connection between Kithul and peasant life was like a bark to a tree.

Kithul toddy is used to make honey and jaggery as a cottage industry, making it the livelihood of many people.

The Kithul tree is spread over 18 districts in the country while there are around 3,000 dependents from this trade located in the Neluwa Divisional Secretariat in the Galle District.

The villagers of Neluwa Lankagama, who have made their living through Kithul through the generations, are fearing for this traditional industry that is gradually being destroyed due to the middlemen motivated by quick profits.

Also, due to an unknown disease that has been damaging the Kithul Tree for more than 10 years, these villagers have fallen from the frying pan into the fire.

As a result, they are in search for jaggery palms that are far away from the village.