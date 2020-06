Six persons have been arrested for assisting a father and daughter to return to Sri Lanka illegally through the sea routes from a refugee camp in India due to the risk of the coronavirus.

The suspects were arrested by the Madhu and Mannar police yesterday.

The father and daughter were arrested by the police on the 2nd of this month in Mannar having returned from a refugee camp in Tamil Nadu due to the virus.

Subsequently they were taken to the Punani Center for quarantine.