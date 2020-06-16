Weather Update - south-west monsoon conditions are established across the country - rains to continue

pavatina væsi tattvaya idiri dina kihipaya tuḷa dīt apēkṣā karana bava kālaguṇa vidyā depārtamēntuva pavasanavā. dænaṭa divayina harahā niritadiga mōsama sthāpita vī æti atara, mē hētuven basnāhira, vayam̆ba, sabaragamuva saha madhyama paḷātvalaṭa menma gālla saha mātara yana distrikkavalaṭa da mema væsi æti viya hæki bavayi ema depārtamēntuva væḍiduraṭat san̆dahan kaḷē. mīṭa amatarava anurādhapura, vavniyāva, mannārama saha yāpanaya yana distrikkavalaṭa da ætæm viṭa væsi æti viya hæki bava da kālaguṇa vidyā depārtamēntuva væḍiduraṭat kiyā siṭiyā. emenma, gālla siṭa trikuṇāmalaya dakvāt, mātara siṭa maḍakalapuva dakvāt gæm̆buru saha nogæm̆buru muhudu pradēśavala suḷen̆g vēgaya pæyaṭa kilōmīṭara 60k dakvā ihaḷa yā hækiyi. Show more

The Department of Meteorology states that showers are expected in the next few days.

The Department of Meteorology states that the south-west monsoon conditions are established across the country and the prevailing showery condition over the South-western part of the island is likely to continue during next few days.Showers will occur at times in Western, North-western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.Fairly heavy falls about 50 mm are likely at some places in Western, North-western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.Wind speed can increase up to (40-50) kmph at times over the island, particularly in western slope of the Central hills and Northern, North-central, North-western provinces and in Hambanthota district.The deep and shallow sea areas extending from Galle to Trincomalee via Colombo and Kankasanturai and from Matara to Batticaloa via Hambantota can be rough at times as the wind speed can increased up to (50-60) kmph at times.The other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough at times.Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.