A+patient+tied+to+a+hospital+bed+after+failing+to+pay+the+hospital+bill+in+India

An elderly man’s hands and feet have been tied to a hospital bed after failing to pay the hospital bill according to reports from the Madhya Pradesh state of India.

The victim's family said that he had been tied up for failing to pay the hospital bill of Rs 11,000.

According to hospital authorities, the man’s feet and hands have been tied his to the bed so as not to disturb them as he was suffering from a mental illness.

The Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh states that an investigation will be initiated and stern action will be taken against the hospital.