Five (05) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,819

Five (05) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.



Four of them were returnees from Kuwait while the other was from Bangladesh.

The country total has increased to 1,819 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-June-07 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data

Total confirmed cases – 1,819



Recovered and discharged – 941

Patients under medical care – 867

New Cases for the day – 05*

Observation in Hospitals – 70

Total Deaths – 11

Total number of PCR tests conducted – 75,239