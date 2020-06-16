50 more patients recovered and discharged; Bus and train services return to normal operations from tomorrow

50 more recovered covid-19 patients were discharged today increasing the total number of recovered individuals to 941.

Meanwhile, Minister of transport Mahinda Amaraweera says that bus services in all districts including Colombo and Gampaha districts will be normalized commencing tomorrow.

Furthermore the department of railways also said that all train services will be carried out as per schedule from tomorrow.





Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-June-07 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data

Total confirmed cases – 1,819



Recovered and discharged – 941

Patients under medical care – 867

New Cases for the day – 05*

Observation in Hospitals – 70

Total Deaths – 11

Total number of PCR tests conducted – 75,239