The ministry of education says that the Suraksha insurance scheme will continue.

Candidates who are yet to apply for this insurance scheme should hand over the completed application form to the zonal education office or to the ministry of education.

The ministry noted that more details in this regard could be obtained by contacting the health and nutrition branch of the ministry of education on 011 2 784 163, 011 2 784 872 or 011 3 641 555.