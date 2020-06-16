'Gona Kovile Raja' who died in a shootout connected to the murder of Municipal councilor Ranjan de Silva

It has been revealed that Pathiranage Sampath Tennakoon alias Gona Kovile Raja who died during a shootout with the police is also a suspect in the murder of Ranjan de Silva who is the father of cricketer Dananjaya de Silva.

Ranjan de Silva who was a member of the Dehiwala-Mt. Lavinia municipal council was murdered on the 24th of May 2018.

Investigations have further revealed that Pathiranage Sampath Tennakoon was also connected to the attack launched at a hotel in Zoysapura, Moratuwa on the 19th of May.

Police had received information that a suspect connected to a number of crimes including homicides is temporarily residing at a house in the Doona gaha area in Minuwangoda.

Accordingly a shootout has taken place when the police were attempting to arrest him last night.

The 50 year old suspect who sustained injuries died after been admitted to the Divulapitiya hospital.