Chairman of the Election’s commission requests to bring a blue or a black pen for the election

Chairman of the elections commission Mahinda Deshapriya said that the mock election carried out under the guidelines given by the ministry of health, was successful.

The mock election commenced at the hall of the Dammayukthikarama vihara in Ambalangoda at 10 am.

Around 200 individuals participated in the mock election which was held for 2 hours.

Convening a media briefing thereafter the chairman of the elections commission Mahinda Deshapriya said that mock elections are scheduled to be held in Hambatota, Matale, Gampaha, Colombo, Ratnapura and Matara districts as well in the future.

He further noted that voters are required to bring a black or a blue pen when arriving at polling stations.