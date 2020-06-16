Two (02) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,821

Two (02) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.



The health department stated that the two persons were returnees from England.

The country total has increased to 1,821 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-June-07 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data

Total confirmed cases – 1,821



Recovered and discharged – 941

Patients under medical care – 869

New Cases for the day – 07*

Observation in Hospitals – 70

Total Deaths – 11

Total number of PCR tests conducted – 75,239