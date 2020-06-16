Weather Update - 08 June - Showers in several areas

The Department of Meteorology states that the south-west monsoon conditions are established across the country and the prevailing

showery condition over the South-western part of the island is likely to continue during next few days.



Showers or thunder showers will occur at times in Western, North-western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.



Fairly heavy falls about 50 mm are likely at some places in Western, North-western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.



Wind speed can increase up to (40-50) kmph at times over the island, particularly in western slope of the Central hills and Northern, North-central, North-western provinces and in Hambanthota district.