A+stock+of+TNT+explosive+recovered+by+Navy+at+Vishwamadu+area

A stock of TNT explosive was recovered by Navy during an operation carried out by the Navy at Udayarkattu area in Vishwamadu, on 06th June 2020.

Accordingly, Naval personnel attached to the Northern Naval Command recovered about 40kg of TNT explosive which was contained in a barrel hidden in a shrubby area at Udayarkattu in Vishwamadu.



This haul of explosive is believed to be abandoned by LTTE terrorists during the humanitarian operations and it is due to be disposed by the Bomb Disposal Unit of SL Navy.