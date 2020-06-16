Three+hospitalized+with+cut+injuries+following+a+land+dispute+

Kodikamam Police in Jaffna say that three persons were injured and hospitalized in a clash in Kodikamam, Vellampokkady, Jaffna.



Police said a father, son and another relative of the same family had been hospitalized with cut injuries after a land dispute escalated between two relatives.



Police said that a motorcycle belonging to the injured persons had also been set on fire.



Kodikamam police are conducting further investigations.