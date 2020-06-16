Public+transport+services+including+bus+and+train+back+to+normal

Mahinda Amaraweera, Minister of Passenger Transport Management and Power and Energy said The Health authorities have granted approval to operate Inter provincial bus services in Colombo and Gampaha districts also and accordingly, all public transport services will be operated normally from today.

Minister Amaraweera said that it is mandatory to transport passengers only according to the number of seats in trains and buses and all passengers must wear face masks.

Since the existing state-owned and private buses are not sufficient to transport passengers according to instructions given by the health sector, as an alternative, steps have been take to temporarily register the tourist buses and buses currently on the waiting list for registration for passenger transport.

The Minister said that he had instructed the National Transport Commission to operate those buses temporarily on a need basis.

Meanwhile, The Traffic Lane Law and bus priority lanes will be strictly enforced from today.

The motorists will be given a two-week grace period to get accustomed to the law and the police will enlighten the motorists of the lane laws from 8th to 22nd June.

Accordingly, bus priority lane laws are in effect from 6.00 am to 9.00 am for vehicles entering Colombo and from 4.00 pm to 7.00 pm for vehicles leaving the city