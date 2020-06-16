සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Public transport services including bus and train back to normal

Monday, 08 June 2020 - 7:41

Public+transport+services+including+bus+and+train+back+to+normal

Mahinda Amaraweera, Minister of Passenger Transport Management and Power and Energy said The Health authorities have granted approval to operate Inter provincial bus services in Colombo and Gampaha districts also and accordingly, all public transport services will be operated normally from today.

Minister Amaraweera said that it is mandatory to transport passengers only according to the number of seats in trains and buses and all passengers must wear face masks.

Since the existing state-owned and private buses are not sufficient to transport passengers according to instructions given by the health sector, as an alternative, steps have been take to temporarily register the tourist buses and buses currently on the waiting list for registration for passenger transport.

The Minister said that he had instructed the National Transport Commission to operate those buses temporarily on a need basis.

Meanwhile, The Traffic Lane Law and bus priority lanes will be strictly enforced from today.

The motorists will be given a two-week grace period to get accustomed to the law and the police will enlighten the motorists of the lane laws from 8th to 22nd June.

Accordingly, bus priority lane laws are in effect from 6.00 am to 9.00 am for vehicles entering Colombo and from 4.00 pm to 7.00 pm for vehicles leaving the city

Reports of a low cost treatment to be the first lifesaving drug for Coronavirus patients
Reports of a low cost treatment to be the first lifesaving drug for Coronavirus patients
Tuesday, 16 June 2020 - 19:27

It has been reported that a cheap and widely available drug can help save the lives of coronavirus patients who are seriously ill.The steroid treatment... Read More

The final decision on the dates for the A/L exam during the first weekend after school reopens
The final decision on the dates for the A/L exam during the first weekend after school reopens
Tuesday, 16 June 2020 - 19:27

The Ministry of Education has announced that the final date for the GCE A/L examination will be announced on the first weekend after the commencement of... Read More

A holiday package for “Suwa-Sewa Wiruwo” employees in the healthcare service - package offered to 1,000 hospital staff members and their families
A holiday package for “Suwa-Sewa Wiruwo” employees in the healthcare service - package offered to 1,000 hospital staff members and their families
Tuesday, 16 June 2020 - 19:24

The management of the Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts hotel chain has decided to offer a holiday package for “Suwa-Sewa Wiruwo”(employees in... Read More



Trending News

Sri Lankan women's cricketer Poojani Liyanage killed in an accident
15 June 2020
Sri Lankan women's cricketer Poojani Liyanage killed in an accident
A woman who recovered and returned home diagnosed with Corona
16 June 2020
A woman who recovered and returned home diagnosed with Corona
Veteran filmmaker talks about his daughter who died in an accident (Video)
16 June 2020
Veteran filmmaker talks about his daughter who died in an accident (Video)
Is there a threat of contracting the virus from the woman infected again with the coronavirus found in Kebithigollewa? Special awareness from the health sector
16 June 2020
Is there a threat of contracting the virus from the woman infected again with the coronavirus found in Kebithigollewa? Special awareness from the health sector
Pre-School and Day Care Centers to reopen from July 1
16 June 2020
Pre-School and Day Care Centers to reopen from July 1

International News

Thailand lifts curfew after two months - no patients reported for 21 days
15 June 2020
Thailand lifts curfew after two months - no patients reported for 21 days
Popular Bollywood actor Sushant commits suicide
14 June 2020
Popular Bollywood actor Sushant commits suicide
60 killed in Nigeria's Boko Haram attack
14 June 2020
60 killed in Nigeria's Boko Haram attack
A police officer has shot and a killed a man who resisted arrest at a drive-in restaurant in Atlanta, USA.
14 June 2020
A police officer has shot and a killed a man who resisted arrest at a drive-in restaurant in Atlanta, USA.
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.