Police+uncover+weapons+hidden+by+gangs+operating+in+Jaffna

Jaffna, Thelippalai police have recovered some sharp weapons hidden in a jungle in Thelippalai area in Jaffna.

According to police, the raid was conducted on a tip-off and during the raid a sword, a ‘keteri’, an iron rods and an iron chain prepared to attack people were recovered.

The police state that these weapons would have been hidden by the gang members operating in the Thelippalai area in Jaffna.

The Jaffna security forces say that there are several groups such as the Ava Gang, Dhanu Rock Gang, Ajith Gang and Victor Gang based in Jaffna area and ivolved in various criminal activities including assaults, threatening and extortion.

The weapons were recovered following information received from several gang members who have been arrested

Thelippalai police are conducting further investigations.