21 COVID- 19, positive patients reported yesterday, 16 from Kuwait, 02 from Qatar, 02 from UK & 01 from Bangladesh

Sri Lanka’s COVID-19 cases total increased to 1,835 yesterday with 21 more persons testing positive for the coronavirus.

16 of them were returnees from Kuwait, 2 from London, 2 from Qatar and 1 from Bangladesh.

According to the Epidemiology Unit 883 confirmed patients are receiving treatment at hospitals while 70 individuals are currently under investigations in hospitals.

941 patients have fully recovered and been discharged from hospitals.

A total of 75 thousand 239 PCR tests have been conducted to detect Covid-19 infected persons from February 18 to June 05, according to the Health Promotion Bureau report.

Total confirmed cases – 1,835



Recovered and discharged – 941

Patients under medical care – 883

New Cases for the day – 21*

Observation in Hospitals – 70

Total Deaths – 11

Total number of PCR tests conducted – 75,239