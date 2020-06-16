Another phase of the Information Collection Program from Temporary Residents in Colombo District (Photo)

Another phase for obtaining information on the temporary residents in the Colombo district under the computerization program was held on the 6th and 7th of this month .Accordingly, information has been obtained from the temporarily settled persons in 60 Grama Niladhari Divisions in 17 police divisions in Colombo Central, North, South, Nugegoda and Mount Lavinia Police Divisions.Police have been able to obtain information from 37,867 people who were temporarily residing in these areas.This program was launched in December last year under the Surakimu Lanka Community Police System, under the direction of the Senior DIG in charge of the Western Province Deshabandu Tennakoon, for the control of organized crime and the spread of narcotics.The first stage was carried out in Colombo South, Colombo Central and Colombo North Divisions, and the second stage was carried out in several selected Grama Niladhari Divisions in Colombo South, Central and Nugegoda Police Divisions.The information collected will be transferred to a special database maintained by the Police IT division.