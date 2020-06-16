Election+commission+meets+today+to+decide+on+an+election+date

A decisive discussion regarding the general election date will be held today.

Election Commission Director General Saman Sri Ratnaayake said that the discussion is most likely to be held this afternoon.

Meanwhile assistant district election commissioners have been called to Colombo day-after- tomorrow.

At this meeting a discussion will be held with assistant district election commissioners regarding carrying out requirements pertinent to the election according to instructions given by the health ministry.

Meanwhile, Government Printer Gangaani Liyanage said that it would be possible to complete printing of polling cards for two districts by tomorrow.

Responding to a query by our news team, the government printer said that currently polling cards of seven districts were in the process of being printed.

Accordingly this time 17 million polling cards are scheduled to be printed.

Similarly, all preparations have also been made for issuing the extraordinary Special gazette notification including the preference numbers of candidates contesting at the general election.

The government printer said that the relevant gazette notification would be released after the election commission announces the election date.