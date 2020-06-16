Coronavirus+patients+in+the+Indian+state+of+Maharashtra+has+surpassed+the+total+cases+reported+from+China

Worldwide, the number of people infected with coronavirus has risen to 7,085,700 and the death toll stands at 405,269.

The number of coronaviruses cases reported in the Indian state of Maharashtra alone exceeds that of China.

In the last 24 hours in Maharashtra, 3,007 new infections were reported, bringing the total number of infected people to 85,975, surpassing China's total of 83,036.

The total number of coronavirus deaths in the United States has risen to 112,469 and the number of deaths in the past twenty-four hours was 373. The total number of infected persons in the country is estimated at 2,007,449.