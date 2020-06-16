Postal employees on an overtime strike; A discussion tomorrow to solve the crisis

Postal department employees have launched an overtime strike from last mid-night in protest against the discontinuation of their overtime allowances and the closing of post offices on Saturday.

Meanwhile, a special meeting will be held tomorrow afternoon for discussing about problems including the discontinuing the overtime allowances of employees and the closing of post offices on Saturday.

Postal department administration staff including the post master general as well as postal trade unions will participate in this discussion with minister Bandula Gunawardhana at the chair.

However, we inquired from the postal trade unions as to whether they would join this discussion.

United National Postal Employees’ trade union general secretary H.A.R. Nihal said that they would participate in the discussion if they were officially informed about it.