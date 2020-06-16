Traffic+Lane+Law+and+bus+priority+lanes+will+be+strictly+enforced+from+today+in+the+Western+Province

Senior DIG in charge of the Western Province Deshabandu Tennakoon stated that the Traffic Lane Law and bus priority lanes will be strictly enforced from today.

The motorists will be given a two-week grace period to get accustomed to the law and the police will enlighten the motorists of the lane laws from 8th to 22nd June.



An additional 500 police officers have been deployed in addition to the police who have been assigned to the daily traffic duties.

Accordingly, bus priority lane laws are in effect from 6.00 am to 9.00 am for vehicles entering Colombo and from 4.00 pm to 7.00 pm for vehicles leaving the city





