World Oceans Day is today - investigations into the garbage disposal at Mount Lavinia beach

World Oceans Day is today.

June 8th is celebrated as World Oceans Day around the world reminding people about the importance of role of ocean’s in our everyday life.

This year's theme for World Ocean Day is 'Innovation for a Sustainable Ocean'

The rate by which the ocean bodies are being polluted is alarming. This day I set for people to come together and discuss the innovative ways to save oceans for us and for our future generations.

In the recent days in Sri Lanka there has been a lot of attention to the incidents surrounding the Mount Lavinia beach.

The General Manager of the Marine Environment Protection Authority Dr. Tarni Pradeep Kumara stated that a complaint will be lodged by the Marine Environment Protection Authority with regard to the disposal of plastic waste in to the Mt. Lavinia beach.

The OIC of the Mt. Lavinia police environmental unit has already commenced an investigation according to an order from the Acting Inspector General of Police.

A large quantity of plastic waste the does not naturally decompose naturally has been released into the sea, was discovered in the Mt. Lavinia coast.

Environmental organizations have accused the Moratuwa Municipal Council of dumping the waste into the sea, but the mayor denied the charges.