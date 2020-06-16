The last coronavirus patients in New Zealand recovers - No new patients since 28 February

Ashley Bloomfield, director general of health services in New Zealand, has confirmed that the last patient coronavirus patient in New Zealand has also recovered.

He pointed out that all those in the quarantine process has now been completed their period and have been released.

No new cases of covid-19 infection have been reported from New Zealand since the 28th of February and this is a huge victory for New Zealand, the Director General of Health Services said.

New Zealand has been closed for seven weeks under severe restrictions, and at the end of May, the New Zealand government relaxed those restrictions.