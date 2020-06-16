Increase in the rainfall in the South Western part of the country on the 10, 11 and 12 (Video)

The director of the department of Meteorology, Athula Karunanayake states that there will be an increase in the rainfall in the South Western part of the country on the 10, 11 and 12.

He further stated that there is a decrease in the rainfall in the South Western part of the country today (08).

The director stated that there will be showers at times in the Western, North Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts today.

The turbulence in the Bay of Bengal, in the northeast of the island, is expected to increase to a low pressure period within the next 24 hours.