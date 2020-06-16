Man+arrested+for+brewing+illicit+liquor+inside+a+house

The Nortonbridge Police have arrested a suspect who was brewing illicit liquor inside a house without a license

This was in the 3rd mile post area of the ​​Laxapana in the Norton Bridge Police Division.

Nortonbridge Police have seized a large quantity of equipment used for brewing liquor during the raid which was conducted on a tip off that the suspect was involved in the illicit liquor trade.

The police also seized half a bottle of spirits and 7 litres of moonshine (Goda).

The suspect has been released on police bail and is due to be produced before the Hatton Magistrate's Court on the 10th of this month.