An unknown species of moth has been found in and around Kekirawa and the surrounding areas (Video and Photos)

An alien species has been found in and around Kekirawa and the surrounding areas.

It is reported that this species, which looks like moths, flies in swarms and stays in large trees.

Residents of the Kekirawa suburbs and villages of Orukarada and Werunkulama have reported that they have not seen this alien species in their area and the moths have only migrated to this area in the last two to three days.

The creature is about 1 inch long and has grayish brown spots and a yellow spot on the neck and belly is orange in colour.

It also has the ability to fly upward.

Galkiriyagama Wildlife Conservation office D Ramasinghe stated that this species is a type of moth and his department has informed the relevant stakeholders.

He further stated that this species has been found in most of the Dambha and Halmilla trees and that investigations have revealed that this species has come to Galkiriyagama area in June 2016.

No crop damage has been reported dur to these moths as at yet.

Officers of the Department of Agriculture have also commenced investigations regarding these moths.