Director of the Epidemiology Unit Dr. Sudath Samaraweera stated that the number of infected persons from Welisara Navy Camp is declining. He also stated that PCR tests on all members of the Welisara Navy Camp have been conducted.

The number of navy personnel recovered from the coronavirus has increased to 522. During the last 24 hours that 34 Navy personnel recovered and was discharged from hospital.

To date there have been no cases of coronavirus, and the total number of cases in Sri Lanka stands at 1835. There are 883 people under medical supervision and 941 have recovered.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-June-08 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data

Total confirmed cases – 1,835



Recovered and discharged – 990

Patients under medical care – 834

New Cases for the day – 00*

Observation in Hospitals – 41

Total Deaths – 11

Total number of PCR tests conducted – 76,957