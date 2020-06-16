18 employees of the Guatemalan President's office have tested positive for the coronavirus

18 employees of the Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei’s office and his security have tested positive for the coronavirus, and therefore according to foreign media reports he will work remotely and the presidential offices will be disinfected.

Meanwhile, Zoe Robledo, head of the Social Security Institute in Mexico and reported to be a close associate of Mexican President, has confirmed that he had tested positive for the coronavirus and would continue to work remotely.

Zoe Robledo is one of the most prominent public figures of the administration to contract the virus and according to foreign media reports his announcement may renew concerns that the president is also at risk of contracting the virus.