Public transport returns to normalcy - Discussion between the Transport Authorities and the President (Video)

The public transport service is returning to normalcy with more and more commuters joining the service in the morning.

General Manager of Railways Dilantha Fernando stated that 270 train journeys including 49 during office hours were operated in the morning.

The Batticaloa-Colombo train was resumed today after three months and the first train from Batticaloa reached Colombo at 6.10 am.

The regional Hiru correspondent said that more people were arriving at the Polgahawela Railway Station than usual and the Beliatta station was crowded with passengers.

More SLTB and private buses commenced operations from this morning.

Chairman of the Sri Lanka Transport Board Kingsley Ranawaka said that all buses belonging to the depots were added to the bus service from today.

A discussion has also begun at the Presidential Secretariat regarding the restoration of public transport services.

It is reported that the Transport Minister, Ministry officials as well as trade unions are participating in the discussion chaired by President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa.

Meanwhile Senior DIG in charge of the Western Province Deshabandu Tennakoon stated that the lane law and bus priority lane law will be effective in the Western Province from today.