Election Commission meeting to decide on election day commenced (Video)

A special discussion has already begun at the Election Commission to determine the date of the general election.

Reports say that the discussion between members of the commission began at about 11.10 am

President of the Election Commission Mahinda Deshapriya and other members of the committee Prof Ratnajeevan Hoole and President's Counsel Nalin Abeysekera and the Secretary of the Election Commission H.A.P. Herath and Additional Elections Commissioner Rasika Peiris are among them.

The discussion will also focus on the gazette announcement of the preferential numbers of candidates contesting the general election.