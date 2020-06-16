Former OIC of the Welikada police station during the time of Patali Champika Ranawaka's accident before the CCD

Former OIC of Welikada Police ASP Sudath Asmadala, who is accused of fabricating false evidence in connection with the Patali Champika’s Rajagiriya accident, has arrived at the Colombo Crimes Division as per the court order.

The Colombo Additional Magistrate Kanchana Neranjana de Silva on 3 June ordered the suspect to appear before the Colombo Crimes Division today (08).

When the case filed against former Parliamentarian Patali Champika Ranawaka was taken up for hearing on the accident at Rajagiriya, the ASP appeared in court and was granted bail.

The Colombo Crimes Division requested the court on 2 June to issue a warrant for the arrest of Sudath Asmadala since there was sufficient evidence to support his arrest.

This was after the Attorney General's advice regarding the incident was received. However, the Colombo Additional Magistrate who issued the verdict on the issuance of warrants on the 3rd rejected the request of the Colombo Crimes Division.