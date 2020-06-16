Shortage+of+SMART+phones+in+the+market+

There is a shortage of mobile phones in the market.

Leading mobile phone importers say that the main reason for this is the situation in the country with the spread of the Covid 19 epidemic.

According to our news team some traders are now trying to sell mobile phones at higher prices.

When contacted, Jagath Perera, Operations Director of Singer Sri Lanka, one of the leading importers of mobile phones, said that there is a high demand for smartphones and computers.

In our inquiries it was revealed that the decision to restrict imports by labelling mobile phones as a non-essential commodity has also contributed to the shortage.

The previous method of importing a mobile phone, in particular, has recently been changed when imposing restrictions to imports and exports, making it mandatory for them to pay within 180 days of importing on a credit basis.