Bus priority lanes and lane laws in the Western Province will be implemented from today (Video)

Bus priority lanes and lane laws in the Western Province will be implemented from today, police headquarters said.



Senior DIG in charge of the Western Province Deshabandu Tennakoon said that from today until the 22nd of this month, police officers will be educating the public about the lane law.



The Police Headquarters states that this lane law will be implemented to reduce traffic accidents and to ease traffic congestion in Colombo and other areas.



The first lane on the left side of the road from Moratuwa to Pettah was opened at 6.00 am today.



Accordingly, the bus priority lane will be in operation from 6.00 am to 9.00 am and 4.00 pm to 7.00 pm.



Senior DIG Deshabandu Tennakoon added that the lane law will be strictly enforced from the 22nd of this month and strict legal action will be taken against those who violate it.



The police headquarters also stated that 500 police officers have been deployed in addition to the police who have been deployed for daily traffic duties.



