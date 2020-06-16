New York City protests have turned peaceful - protests continuing for 13 Day in USA

Mass protests are being held throughout the US for the 13th day.

This is in protest of the assassination of George Floyd, an unarmed black man in police custody.

In the meantime, the New York City protests have turned peaceful.

The curfew has also been lifted.

Reports also say that National Guard officers who were deployed to enforce the law against the protestors have now been removed from the streets of California and re-assigned to local camps.

Foreign media reports also show that elderly people who cannot participate in the march have joined the protest in their cars.

The protests began in London in parallel with the US protests, and currently the protests have escalated.

Thousands of protesters outside the US embassy in London have condemned the police.