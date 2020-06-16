Namal Oya Bridge begins today - the outcome of Red Minute (Video)

A report of an 8-year dream that became a reality for the people was reported to Hiru.

This was after authorities had taken steps to restart the construction work of the bridge that connects the Ampara and Moneragala districts, which had stalled, after the revelation of the “red Minute’ feature of Hiru.

The construction of the bridge across the Namal Oya commenced eight years ago, but has not been completed.

The villagers who travel to get their work done on the bridge have been severely inconvenienced.