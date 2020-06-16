300,000 loan facility for private bus owners

It has been agreed to provide a loan facility of Rs.300,000 for bus repairs for the busses that were parked due to the coronavirus pandemic.

That was during a discussion between the President and the Transport authorities this morning.

Accordingly, the method of granting this financial facility is to be prepared by keeping the bus permit as a security.

Speaking at a press conference held today, Minister Mahinda Amaraweera said that discussions will be held with the banks in the future regarding this matter.