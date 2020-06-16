The 37 year old suspect from Kurunegala further remanded till June 17 for forging President's signature on a document.

The Police arrested the suspect for allegedly forging the signature of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and misusing President’s letterheads.

The suspect named E.M.P.A. Kumara, a resident of No.531, Sundarapola Road, Yantampalawa, Kurunegala. Kumara, who was under interdiction, has produced a letter to the Chairman of Bank of Ceylon on a Presidential letterhead with the forged signature of the President requesting to reinstate him with his salary, allowances and a promotion.

Bank of Ceylon authorities upon founding that President’s signature has been forged summoned him to the headquarters and later he was arrested by the police. Police officers seized the laptop and other accessories used to prepare the forged documents.

The suspect was remanded until June 08 and produced in court, today.