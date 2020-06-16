Muthupanthi island has been badly damaged by sea erosion (Video)

Muthupanthi island has been badly damaged by sea erosion.

This island is surrounded by sea and lagoon.

There are about 500 people living in 135 families in the Muthupanthiya Island belonging to the Arachchikattuwa Divisional Secretariat Division in the Puttalam District.

The Muthupanthiye Island has been badly damaged by sea erosion several times for nearly a decade and even though the Coast Conservation Department has taken measures to prevent it, since they have not completed it, sea erosion has become a problem again.

Fishermen in the area have been severely inconvenienced as authorities have not paid any attention to the sea erosion that is taking place in Muthupanthi Island.