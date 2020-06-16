The two desolate government offices in Ratnapura (Video)

The destiny of the two buildings that housed the Ratnapura District Labour Office and the Forest Conservation Office in 2017, can be witnessed today.

During a heavy rain, authorities have taken steps to remove these offices as a result of some rocks falling on to the roof.

However, the villagers say that people are living in the vicinity of the buildings.

There are several major schools in the area close to where the buildings are located and villagers allege that there is a lot of nefarious activities that take place in the isolated buildings.

The state property has been left unused for years while the Geological Survey and Mines Bureau's officials have visited the site and created awareness on the security measures to be taken.