A suspect who was transporting 109 grams of gold from Colombo to Mannar was arrested yesterday evening.

According to police, the value of the gold is more than one million rupees.

The suspect is a SLTB bus driver.

He is said to be a 35-year-old resident of Mannar.

Investigations are underway to find out why the suspect was carrying the gold.

The arrested suspect is due to be produced before the Mannar Magistrate's Court while the Mannar Police are conducting further investigations.