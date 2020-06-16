300,000 rupee loan for private bus owners

An agreement has been reached to provide a loan of three hundred thousand rupees per private bus owner to carry out maintenance of their buses which had been parked during the coronavirus endemic.

The agreement was reached at a meeting held between President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and transport authorities.

Addressing the media, transport minister, Mahinda Amaraweera said that he would discuss further details with banks in this regard.

At the same time, the minister quoted the President as saying that the latter agreed to limit the number of passengers to the seating capacity of each passenger transport bus.